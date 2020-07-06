CLOSE

Alarm alerted police to broken door at Mountain View Baptist Church

FARMINGTON — Two men face charges for allegedly burglarizing a Farmington church in June and stealing items, including a gallon-size container of hand sanitizer.

Landis Benally, 47, of Farmington, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of commercial burglary and a petty misdemeanor count of larceny, according to the criminal complaint.

Raymond Blackie, 58, of Farmington, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of conspiracy to commit commercial burglary and a petty misdemeanor count of larceny, according to the criminal complaint.

Neither man had legal representation in the case on the morning of July 6.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 5:17 a.m. on June 25 to Mountain View Baptist Church at 4401 Wildflower Mesa Drive on reports of a broken glass alarm on the front door.

The officer found the front door shattered with a hole large enough for a person to make entry. No suspects were found at the scene.

The damage to the door was estimated at $1,000. 

The officer reviewed video surveillance, which was used to identify Benally and Blackie.

Benally allegedly threw a large rock through the glass door and both suspects entered the building around 5:10 a.m.

According to court documents, Benally grabbed a gallon-size bottle of hand sanitizer and gave it to Blackie to put in a bag. 

Blackie allegedly left the scene with a large box.

The officer was traveling along Broadway Avenue later that day and located both suspects. A time was not listed in court documents.

The officer allegedly located the stolen hand sanitizer in a bag Blackie was carrying. Benally said the stolen box was left on a hill behind the church, according to court documents.

The court documents state the men also had two bags of "cross-stamped pennies."

Blackie was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on June 29.

Benally was incarcerated at the county jail as of July 6 with a $4,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

Jail records show Benally was previously released from the jail on June 24, a day before the alleged burglary.

Both suspects are set for a July 8 preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

