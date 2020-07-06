CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Alarm alerted police to broken door at Mountain View Baptist Church

Story Highlights Raymond Blackie and Landis Benally are accused of burglarizing Mountain View Baptist Church on June 25.

Some of the allegedly stolen items include pennies and a gallon-bottle of hand sanitizer.

Both suspects are set for a July 8 preliminary hearings in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — Two men face charges for allegedly burglarizing a Farmington church in June and stealing items, including a gallon-size container of hand sanitizer.

Landis Benally, 47, of Farmington, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of commercial burglary and a petty misdemeanor count of larceny, according to the criminal complaint.

Raymond Blackie, 58, of Farmington, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of conspiracy to commit commercial burglary and a petty misdemeanor count of larceny, according to the criminal complaint.

Landis Benally (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Neither man had legal representation in the case on the morning of July 6.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 5:17 a.m. on June 25 to Mountain View Baptist Church at 4401 Wildflower Mesa Drive on reports of a broken glass alarm on the front door.

The officer found the front door shattered with a hole large enough for a person to make entry. No suspects were found at the scene.

The damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.

The officer reviewed video surveillance, which was used to identify Benally and Blackie.

Benally allegedly threw a large rock through the glass door and both suspects entered the building around 5:10 a.m.

According to court documents, Benally grabbed a gallon-size bottle of hand sanitizer and gave it to Blackie to put in a bag.

Blackie allegedly left the scene with a large box.

Raymond Blackie (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The officer was traveling along Broadway Avenue later that day and located both suspects. A time was not listed in court documents.

The officer allegedly located the stolen hand sanitizer in a bag Blackie was carrying. Benally said the stolen box was left on a hill behind the church, according to court documents.

The court documents state the men also had two bags of "cross-stamped pennies."

Blackie was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on June 29.

Benally was incarcerated at the county jail as of July 6 with a $4,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

Jail records show Benally was previously released from the jail on June 24, a day before the alleged burglary.

Both suspects are set for a July 8 preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

