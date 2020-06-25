CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrest

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Robert Colborn III was arrested at 12:08 a.m. on June 21 at the intersection of Malta Avenue and Bloomfield Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 21

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:08 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:22 a.m. on the 3200 block of North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 2:26 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:05 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:29 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:26 p.m. on the 300 block of Dodd Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:33 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:32 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:35 p.m. on the 4400 block of Ostrich Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/25/farmington-police-department-new-mexico-crime-blotter-june-21-2020/3256893001/