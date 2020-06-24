CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Charnelle Henry was arrested at 2:57 a.m. on June 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated DUI, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility, license to be carried and exhibited on demand and registration expired/registration plate unreadable.

• Crandell Martin was arrested at 6:26 p.m. on June 20 on the 4800 block of West Main Street for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Damian Tsosie was arrested at 12:09 a.m. on June 20 at the intersection of Piedras Street and Starling Lane due to an arrest warrant.

• Adeline Carney was arrested at 12:09 a.m. on June 20 at the intersection of Piedras Street and Starling Lane due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 20

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:07 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 4:28 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 4:36 a.m. on the 2200 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:21 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:38 a.m. on the 4600 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:46 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:39 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a located person at 6 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:56 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:34 p.m. on the 1300 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

