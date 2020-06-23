CLOSE According to Business Insider, young people account for the most U.S. car accidents. Experts say there are 7 dangerous behaviors many young people have while driving that makes them more likely to get into a car accident. This includes: 1. Speeding: It accounted for 32% of all deadly crashes caused by male drivers 24 and under, and in 19% of those caused by women in the same demographic. 2. Using their phone while driving: Over 1 in 10 fatals included people under the age of 20, who died after being distracted by their phone. 3. Eating while driving: Causes distraction with one or two hands off of the wheel 4. Drunk driving: In 2017, 42% of all fatal DUIs in the U.S. were caused by drivers ages 16 and 24 years old. Wochit

Daughter was found dead on June 16

Story Highlights Charlene Lewis, Valerie Foster's mother, spoke to The Daily Times about her daughter's death.

The mother said Valerie was a good mom when she had custody of her children and that in the last two years, her drug addiction got really bad.

FARMINGTON — The mother of a woman who authorities say was killed by drunk driver said her daughter was a good mom with a vibrant personality who struggled with substance abuse issues.

Valerie Foster, 23, was killed around 1:50 a.m. on June 16 in the area of Bloomfield Highway and Reagan Street. Police found her lifeless body on the roadway surrounded by debris from the vehicle that struck her.

Jasper Sala, 26, of Farmington, is accused of being the driver of the GMC pickup truck that hit and killed her, according to court documents.

Charlene Lewis, Foster's mother, told The Daily Times she is still confused and trying to find answers for why Valerie was walking along the highway around 2 a.m.

Foster only had her cell phone on her at the scene and did not have her purse or a bag for her belongings, according to Lewis.

Valerie Foster (Photo: Charlene Lewis)

"I don't understand why she was out there," Charlene Lewis said.

Nicole Brown, Farmington Police Department Spokesperson, told The Daily Times the case is still under investigation.

"At this time, our officers haven't found anything to indicate why Ms. Foster was walking along the highway at the time of the accident," Brown said.

Lewis said Valerie had a big heart and would always try to help people out.

Foster had three children: a seven-year-old daughter, a four-year-old daughter, and a three-year-old son, according to Lewis.

A GoFundMe page stated she had three sisters and a brother: Brandon Foster, Melanie Foster, Melarie Foster and Sheryl Lopez. It also lists Eddie Foster Jr. as her father.

She loved her three children and would tell everyone she loved them, Lewis said.

One daughter is being taken care of by Lewis, another daughter by Melanie and the son by his father, Keifer Moore.

Lewis shared that Valerie has struggled with an addiction to methamphetamine in recent years.

The mother said Valerie was a good mom when she had custody of her children and that in the last two years, her drug addiction got really bad.

"She wanted to get back on her feet and get her kids back, get a job," Charlene Lewis said.

Valerie wanted to earn her GED diploma and possibly pursue a career in the cosmetology field.

The GoFundMe page says it is a difficult time for the children as they are suffering from the loss of their mother.

The fundraiser is collecting money to help pay expenses associated with Valerie's death and help support her children.

Those interested can make donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/valerie-mae-foster or contact Lewis at 505-592-8392.

