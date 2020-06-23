CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Daniel Shuck was arrested at 12:46 p.m. on June 19 on the 3000 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Donnie Gonzales was arrested at 11:29 p.m. on June 19 on the 2200 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated 1st-3rd DWI.

• Richard Smith was arrested at 5:22 a.m. on June 19 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Robert Foster was arrested at 8:41 a.m. on June 19 at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Michael Jackson was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on June 19 on the 2300 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Christopher Benally was arrested at 5:16 p.m. on June 19 on the 4500 block of Hawk Place due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Duane Lopez was arrested at 8:20 p.m. on June 19 at the intersection of South Commercial Avenue and East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Daniel Moore was arrested at 8:20 p.m. on June 19 on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 19

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:27 a.m. on the 100 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:50 a.m. on the 200 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:50 a.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:41 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:55 a.m. on the 2300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of South Bowman Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 5:34 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of Crane Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:51 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

