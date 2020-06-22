CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Wilbert James was arrested at 11:58 p.m. on June 16 at the intersection of Bloomfield Highway and Malta Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving under the influence of liquor, open container, display of registration plate, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license revoked.

• Marc Blueeyes was arrested at 10:37 a.m. on June 16 at the intersection of East Main Street and North Browning Parkway for alleged battery against a household member.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 16

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:20 a.m. on the 2900 block of East 24th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Reagan Street and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of abuse/neglect at 9:35 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:41 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 11:33 a.m. on the 4200 block of Rancho De Animas Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:08 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:43 p.m. on the 1300 block of East 27th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:13 p.m. on the 5400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:39 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:21 p.m. on the 2400 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:49 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

