Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Darrell Wayne was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on June 15 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged battery against a household member.

• Daray Barber was arrested at 8:32 a.m. on June 15 on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Elbert Begaye was arrested at 7:41 a.m. on June 15 on the 500 block of North Wall Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Donald Herndon was arrested at 8:03 p.m. on June 15 at the intersection of Glade Lane and Airport Drive due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Matthew Neuenshwander was arrested at 8:03 p.m. on June 15 at the intersection of Glade Lane and Airport Drive due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Gerald Lewallen was arrested at 3:20 p.m. on June 15 on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 15

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2 a.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:49 a.m. at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:16 a.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:39 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and South Ivie Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:20 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 3:53 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:29 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 11:17 p.m. on the 2500 block of Rio Vista Way. A report was taken.

