Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Watson Slim Jr. was arrested at 1:21 a.m. on June 14 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and driver's license not in possession.

• Anthony Benally was arrested at 12:11 p.m. on June 14 at the intersection of North Sullivan Avenue and East 20th Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, display of registration plate and no proof of insurance.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 14

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:22 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:12 a.m. on the 3900 block of Peace Valley Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7:44 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 8:05 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:11 p.m. at the intersection of North Sullivan Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:39 p.m. at the intersection of South Ivie Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:09 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:12 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:54 p.m. on the 3400 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:31 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of Piedra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:53 p.m. on the 5100 block of Yarrow Trail. A report was taken.

