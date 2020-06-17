CLOSE Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit

Woman had three child abuse convictions by jury

Story Highlights Dallas Baron was sentenced to seven years and six months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien said the sentencing for Baron was a positive result for the victim and his family.

Baron planned to get a medical marijuana card after being released from jail, so she could legally smoke marijuana on probation.

FARMINGTON — One of the two women convicted of abusing Bricen Greenhaus, an Aztec boy diagnosed with Down syndrome, was sentencing to more than seven years in a state prison after her accomplice got supervised probation in April.

The prosecution filed a pre-sentencing memo for the sentencing of 21-year-old Dallas Baron, which the office believed highlighted her lack of remorse for abusing the then 8-year-old boy.

Baron was sentenced to seven years and six months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections during a June 16 hearing in front of District Court Judge Daylene Marsh.

Adam Bell, Baron's attorney, along with Josh Greenhaus, Bricen's father, did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Dallas Baron (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien said Baron's sentencing was a positive result for the victim and his family.

He added the New Mexico Attorney General's Office assisted in the prosecution and provided considerable resources, which had an impact on the case's outcome.

Both Baron and Lindsey Moss, 21, were convicted during separate jury trials during the week of Jan. 29, according to The Daily Times archives. Moss is an Aztec resident. Baron lives in an unincorporated part of the county.

Baron was convicted of three third-degree felony counts of child abuse, a fourth-degree felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a petty misdemeanor count of battery, according to court records.

Moss was convicted of two third-degree felony counts of child abuse, a fourth-degree felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a petty misdemeanor count of battery.

Lindsey Moss (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Moss was sentenced on April 14 to five years of zero tolerance probation by Judge Marsh. Moss could face eight years in prison if she violates her probation.

The women videotaped their abuse of Bricen around May 2017, where they had him smoke from a bong, pushed him around and threw an empty 5-gallon jug at the boy's face.

Bricen's father previously told The Daily Times his son is nonverbal and was unable to speak about the abuse he suffered.

Baron's attorney and the prosecution filed pre-sentencing memos before Baron's June 16 hearing.

The prosecution argued that a review of jail calls from Baron showed she did not believe her actions were serious and that it didn't have any lasting effects on Bricen, as he was laughing and did not appear to have physical injuries.

Baron planned to get a medical marijuana card after being released from jail, so she could legally smoke marijuana on probation.

In Bell's memo, he argued a sexual assault led Baron toward alcohol abuse and drug use.

A "Justice for Bricen" sign is displayed Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, adjacent to a shopping center on N.M. Highway 516 in Flora Vista. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

He added that the sexual abuse "likely created" substance abuse, behavioral problems, social isolation, and criminal behavior.

Bell also claimed Baron was subjected to severe punishment, harassment, and terror while the case was pending in court.

"Ms. Baron has been more than duly punished already and deserves a chance at rehabilitation," the memo stated.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More: Woman charged with abusing boy diagnosed with Down syndrome jailed

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/17/woman-gets-seven-years-prison-abusing-boy-down-syndrome-bricen/3205813001/