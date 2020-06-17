CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jonathan Barlow was arrested at 11:37 p.m. on June 13 on the 2300 block of East 11th Street for alleged disorderly house or social host.

• Tee Jay Garnenez was arrested at 6:31 p.m. on June 13 on the 1900 block of East Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Wilena Jim was arrested at 6:19 p.m. on June 13 at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Allen Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Skye Smith was arrested at 5:55 p.m. on June 13 on the 1000 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Darren Charley was arrested at 5:54 p.m. on June 13 on the 2600 block of East Main Street for alleged driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Michael Lopez Jr. was arrested at 2:58 p.m. on June 13 on the 1900 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Hansen Ashley was arrested at 1:16 p.m. on June 13 at the intersection of South Locke Avenue and West Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked and improper equipment: driving or moving an unsafe vehicle.

• Vicky Honahni was arrested at 12:58 p.m. on June 13 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged drivers must be licensed and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Devon Everett was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on June 13 on the 200 block of Padilla Drive for alleged possession of synthetic cannabinoids (Second or subsequent), driving while license suspended. driving on roadways laned for traffic, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs.

• Joshua Romero was arrested at 3:28 a.m. on June 13 at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Hill Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, when lighted lamps are required and speeding.

• Sirena John was arrested at 1:11 a.m. on June 13 on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Rayden Wilson was arrested at 2:32 a.m. on June 13 on the 800 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for contempt along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, resisting or obstructing an officer, idling, loitering or prowling and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 13

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:10 a.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 4:28 a.m. on the 100 block of Brookside Circle. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 8:18 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse and neglect at 5:08 p.m. on the 1400 block of York Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint at 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:04 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:11 p.m. on the 4700 block of Skyhawk Way. A report was taken.

