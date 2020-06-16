CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Mark Pacheco was arrested at 11:45 p.m. on June 12 on the 1400 block of Hutton Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked and headlamps on motor vehicles required.

• Angelia Garcia was arrested at 11:05 p.m. on June 12 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged criminal trespass.

• Homero Gutierrez was arrested at 9:51 p.m. on June 12 at the intersection of West Navajo Street and Municipal Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Lorin Winnett was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on June 12 on the 2500 block of Rio Vista Way due to two arrest warrants along with a warrant for failure to appear.

• Carmelito Quintana was arrested at 7:35 p.m. on June 12 on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Lakeicha Benally was arrested at 1:14 a.m. on June 12 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Tyrone Saiz was arrested at 4:13 p.m. on June 12 at the intersection of East 20th Street and Santiago Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Trevor Berthold was arrested at 5:03 p.m. on June 12 on the 3500 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged open container.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 12

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 1:14 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:09 a.m. on the 700 block of Hope Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of West 20th Street and Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:31 p.m. on the 100 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 6:36 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cherry Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 7:47 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and East Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:51 p.m. at the intersection of West Navajo Street and Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/16/farmington-police-department-blotter-june-12-2020-arrests-calllogs/3198071001/