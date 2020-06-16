CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The adult suspect has been in the county jail since April

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man and a teen initially arrested for suspicion of multiple vehicle burglaries in Farmington face new, more severe criminal charges. Prosecutors allege a stolen handgun was used during a string of vehicle break-ins.

Trey Stanley, 21, is accused of 27 criminal charges across four separate cases including six second-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary, 10 felony counts of conspiracy to commit auto and aggravated burglaries and three felony counts of attempted aggravated burglary, according to the criminal complaints.

He initially faced nine charges including six felonies, a misdemeanor, and a petty misdemeanor, according to court documents.

An amended criminal complaint was filed in Stanley's first case on May 6 which upgraded some of the charges from fourth-degree felonies to second-degree felonies.

The 16-year-old male charged in connection to the case faces similar charges, including the second-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary, according to San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.

Stanley is accused of crimes that include burglarizing seven vehicles, six of them while armed with a firearm, three attempted auto burglaries and collaborating with the juvenile male on the April spree of vehicle burglaries, according to court documents.

Shellie Patscheck, Stanley's attorney in one of his cases, did not respond to a request for comment.

Trey Stanley (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The defendant did not have legal representation in three of the cases on June 16.

Stanley and the teen were arrested on April 28 as the Farmington Police Department investigated a string of auto burglaries.

Stanley allegedly had a stolen wallet and two stolen debit cards in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Vehicles in the 300 block of West 24th Street, the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court, the 2700 block of Eastridge Court, 2500 block of Rio Vista Way and the 2700 block of Edgecliff Drive were listed as being burglarized.

Some of the victims did not have an address listed in court documents. The incidents happened in late April, according to court documents.

A woman filed a police report around April 21 stating her Hi-Point .380 handgun was taken from her Toyota SUV along with the holster, her key fob and some coins.

Stolen property, including the gun holster and a Toyota SUV key fob, were located in a bedroom of one of the suspects along with an Apple laptop computer.

The teen suspect showed police a tree where the gun was stashed along with other stolen property, according to court documents.

Two of the attempted burglaries occurred on the 2700 block of Eastridge Court and one in the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court.

All three attempted burglary victims shared video surveillance footage with police showing an individual trying to gain entry to their vehicles.

Preliminary hearings for three of Stanley's cases are set for June 17 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Stanley has been incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention since April 28 as he awaits a probation violation hearing.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

