Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Daniel Atcitty Jr. was arrested at 2 p.m. on June 10 on the 500 block of East 20th Street for alleged breaking and entering.

• Carlos Summers was arrested at 8:09 p.m. on June 10 on the 2900 block of Bloomfield Highway due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Jeremy Yazzie was arrested at 7:23 p.m. on June 10 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Aaron Henderson was arrested at 4:52 p.m. on June 10 on the 3100 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for contempt.

• Rheannon Tinhorn was arrested at 4:52 p.m. on June 10 on the 3100 block of East Main Street for alleged unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of other controlled substance.

• Shakira June was arrested at 4:52 p.m. on June 10 on the 3100 block of East Main Street for alleged unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Carl Benally was arrested at 9 a.m. on June 10 at the intersection of Southside River Road and Bloomfield Boulevard for allegedly having an open container of alcohol.

• Dora Davis was arrested at 11:33 p.m. on June 10 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged assault of a peace officer, resisting or obstructing officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 10

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:38 a.m. on the 500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an auto burglary at 2:16 a.m. on the 500 block of East Hopi Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:54 a.m. on the 500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:28 a.m. on the 800 block of Crestview Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:02 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:31 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 4:51 a.m. on the 3100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 8:06 p.m. on the 100 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:09 p.m. on the 2900 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 11:43 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

