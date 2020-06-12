CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Charles Brown was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on June 8 on the 900 block of Walnut Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages in open containers in a motor vehicle prohibited and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Anthony Candelaria was arrested at 10:59 a.m. on June 8 on the 300 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Edwood Singer was arrested at 1:33 p.m. on June 8 on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged resisting or an obstructing officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 8

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:04 a.m. on the 400 block of Nelson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 2:54 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:42 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 7:21 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 9:47 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 10:58 a.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of down subject at 11:52 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:34 p.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:03 p.m. on the 6200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:26 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/12/farmington-police-department-blotter-june-8-2020-arrests-calllogs/3174928001/