The Daily Times did not get confirmation from the San Juan County District Attorney's Office by deadline if the two teens had been charged in the case.

Vanilla Moose co-owner Ryan Lane told The Daily Times he was thankful for the work that Aztec and Farmington police and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office did to investigate the case.

FARMINGTON — Three suspects were identified, two of them juveniles, in the April burglary of the Vanilla Moose in Aztec. The crime cost the ice cream shop nearly $33,000 for replacement of stolen equipment and damage repairs.

Sebastian Fronk, 18, faces 15 charges. They include three burglary charges, two larceny charges, two counts of criminal damage to property and three conspiracy to commit burglary counts. He's also facing counts of possession of burglary tools and a felony drug charge, according to the criminal complaint.

Fronk is accused of burglarizing Vanilla Moose on or around April 16 at 1721 W. Aztec Blvd., as well as the Everything Vapor shop at 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Westside Plaza and a vehicle in the 600 block of Ruins Road, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

He also faces larceny charges for allegedly stealing items from Vanilla Moose and the vehicle, along with possessing 17 muscle relaxer pills.

Fronk's arrest warrant was active on the morning of June 11, according to court records.

Two 15-year-old boys were also identified as suspects in the 11-page affidavit filed in the case. The Daily Times did not get confirmation from the San Juan County District Attorney's Office by deadline whether the teens had also been charged in the case. They are not named in this report.

Victims seek a fair outcome, not vengeance

Ryan and Nicole Lane purchased Vanilla Moose in 2016.

Ryan Lane told The Daily Times he was thankful for the work that Aztec and Farmington police and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office did to investigate the case.

He added they had a lot of confidence in the justice system, but did not want to see the teens' lives ruined, and they hope justice in this case will be fair to all parties.

The Aztec Police Department was dispatched around 11:18 a.m. on April 16 to the Vanilla Moose.

An officer discovered damage to two doors and about an inch of standing water on the floor.

Nicole Lane told police that items stolen included an iPad, a credit card terminal, cash deposits, deposit slips, paperwork and a safe.

The cost to fix damage to the business and replace stolen items totaled nearly $33,000, according to the affidavit.

Search warrant results lead to confession

It was the execution of two search warrants on May 7 at two residences in the 200 block of Mesa Drive in Aztec that led one of the teens to confess to the three burglaries, the court document stated.

Items, including drink cups and a credit card terminal from Vanilla Moose, were found during the search of the two residences.

The teen said the three of them split the $300 in cash they found from Vanilla Moose and tried to return some of the stolen items in order to receive a reward from the business.

The teen told police that Fronk, he and another teen threw a rock through the window at Everything Vapor to break-in, but the sound of the alarm system scared them, and they ran away without taking anything.

The owner of the burglarized vehicle in the 600 block of Ruins Roads said her employee identification card and some gum were stolen.

No dates were listed in the affidavit or criminal complaint for the Everything Vapor and vehicle burglaries.

Police in Cuba contacted Fronk and collected bags from him which included stolen items from Vanilla Moose. Those included a cell phone credit card reader, paper cups and a roll of toilet paper. They also collected items they believe are connected to another burglary in Farmington, and a container of prescription drugs.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

