Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 7

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:48 a.m. on the 1300 block of Griffin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:28 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:03 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:05 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 350 and County Road 5573. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:49 p.m. on the 4400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 3:47 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:57 p.m. on the 500 block of Goldenrod Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 5:38 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 6:29 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:50 p.m. on the 1500 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:44 p.m. on the 1400 block of Katherine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:53 p.m. at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and Oak Street. A report was taken.

