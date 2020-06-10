CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jason Trujillo was arrested at 7:18 p.m. on June 6 at the intersection of Twin Peaks Boulevard and La Plata Highway for alleged driving under the influence of drugs, vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility and drivers must be licensed.

• Leslie Johnhat was arrested at 5:50 p.m. on June 6 at the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Dorcas Lucas was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on June 6 at the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Jerry Sharski was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on June 6 at the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged possession of a controlled substance, concealing identity and open container.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 6

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:35 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:26 a.m. on the 2100 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:58 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:14 a.m. on the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:19 p.m. on the 400 block of South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 1:38 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of La Salle Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 5:50 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:18 p.m. at the intersection of Twin Peaks Boulevard and La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 8:50 p.m. on the 2400 block of Riverview Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:54 p.m. on the 4100 block of Applewood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:01 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

