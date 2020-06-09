CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kamekah Padilla was arrested at 7:14 p.m. on June 5 on the 2100 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Brandon Hower was arrested at 7:14 p.m. on June 5 on the 2100 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Lucas Martinez was arrested at 11:29 a.m. on June 5 on the 700 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 5

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:40 a.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:04 a.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of unwanted subject at 11:59 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Elm Street and South Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:47 p.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 3:14 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:27 p.m. on the 3900 block of Buckingham Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a harassment at 7:44 p.m. on the 300 block of West Gladden Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:31 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

