One arrest made, second case still under investigation

Story Highlights Two vehicles were stolen in Farmington on May 26 and June 2 where the vehicles were left running while the vehicle owner's dogs were left inside.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department asks residents to leave their pets at home after two vehicles that were left running to keep dogs cool were stolen — along with the pets inside them.

The first theft happened on May 26, and the next on June 2, according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown.

The May 26 incident occurred in front of the Ace Hardware at 3030 E. Main St. in Farmington. A 2005 gray Honda Accord was left running with Boscoe, a 120-pound Bull Mastiff, inside.

Boscoe and the vehicle were recovered west of Navajo Agricultural Products Industry on May 27, south of Farmington, Brown said.

Brown said the case is still under investigation.

A 2010 Jeep Commander with a Yorkie mix inside was taken on June 2 from a residence in the 200 block of Court Avenue.

The dog was recovered on County Road 7103 in the NAPI housing area later that day, Brown said.

The vehicle was recovered in the area of County Road 5500 and County Road 5417 on June 3.

Tory Phillips, 33, of Albuquerque, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, according to court documents.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of June 8.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy found Phillips standing outside the vehicle after a woman called law enforcement about a suspicious vehicle, according to the case's probable cause statement.

Tory Phillips (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

He was detained at the scene and transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

When Phillips was asked about the missing dog, he said "I'm gonna get myself in trouble," according to court documents.

He told the deputy he left the dog "on the Rez" but did not give a location. He told the deputy he didn't want to answer any more questions.

Phillips had three active warrants for failure to comply with his probation.

He was convicted on March 23 of four charges including felony counts of non-residential burglary and breaking and entering, according to a plea agreement.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke Phillips' probation and have him serve three years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

A June 15 hearing is set in Aztec District Court on the motion.

Pet Safety

Brown reminded the community to leave their pets at home if those pets are not able to get out of the parked vehicle with the owner.

"Always stay with your car while it is running, and remember that if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets," Brown said.

The American Veterinary Medical Association also urges pet owners to safely leave their pets at home unless the owners really need to take the pet with them.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

