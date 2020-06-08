CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Christopher Wild was arrested at 12:05 a.m. on June 1 on the 4800 block of Yarrow Trail for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Delvin Roy was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on June 1 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Scottie Van-Nort was arrested at 2 p.m. on June 1 on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 1

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:18 a.m. on the 4800 block of Yarrow Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:40 a.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:24 a.m. on the 1500 block of Cherry Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:06 a.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:25 a.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 1:52 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 2:21 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:46 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:11 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:13 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:36 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:27 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:18 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

