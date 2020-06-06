CLOSE

Derrick Billy (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of abusing three children, who told police he punched, slapped and stomped on them during one of his angry fits earlier this month.

Derrick Billy, 31, is accused of three third-degree felony counts of child abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

Billy is accused of abusing three children on the night of June 2 in the area of Melba Lane and Hydro Plant Road in Farmington, according to court documents.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 8:48 p.m. on June 2 on a report of a domestic violence incident.

A woman called dispatch, stating her boyfriend was hurting her children and had punched her son in the stomach.

The officer met with the children and their mother.

The mother told the officer Billy struck several of her children during an angry fit.

A 10-year-old boy said he was punched in the stomach and that Billy threw a house cat at him. The boy had slight redness on his stomach and discoloration on the right side of his navel. A scrape was found on the boy's right wrist, from where the cat allegedly was thrown at him.

An 8-year-old girl said Billy stomped on her right foot while he wore his boots.

A 7-year-old boy told the officer he was struck several times with Billy's open palm on his back several times. The officer saw small red marks on the child's back.

Billy was taken into custody after officers went into the residence. The defendant initially denied the abuse and declined to answer any questions.

While driving past the vehicle with the mother and children, Billy was quoted as saying, "I'm sorry that I put hands on you," according to the affidavit.

Billy was released on June 4 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of June 17 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

