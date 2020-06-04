CLOSE

Teen's stab wound described as severe by ER staff

Daniese Douglas (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County woman is accused of stabbing a teenage boy on his arm at a Farmington residence after she accused the teen of stealing money from her.

She did not have legal representation on June 4.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. on May 31 to Edgecliff Drive on reports of a stabbing.

The teen was standing at the front porch with a rag on his arm.

He was transported by paramedics to the San Juan Regional Medical Center after an officer observed a severe cut to his left forearm. The emergency room staff told a detective that the cut was so severe, it cut multiple tendons and the periosteum, the membrane which directly covers the bone.

The teen told police Douglas and a man arrived at the residence, then she pushed him by the face and started to yell at him.

Douglas allegedly threw rocks at the teen, striking him in the chest. The teen stated the defendant accused him of stealing money from her.

While allegedly kicking the teen, Douglas is accused of pulling a knife out and threatening to stab him.

The teen said she stabbed his left arm, then left the scene with a man not charged in the case.

Douglas has two separate cases pending in Aztec District Court for two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of criminal damage to property, and breaking and entering, along with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass and petty misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, battery and concealing identity.

Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend ordered Douglas held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center until a hearing in Aztec District Court regarding violating the conditions of her release.

That hearing had not been scheduled as of the morning of June 4.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

