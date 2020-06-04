CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Justin Doran was arrested at 9:12 p.m. on May 30 on the 4500 block of Mediterranean Place due to a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 30

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Parkway and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:19 p.m. on the 900 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:04 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:14 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an indecent exposure at 4:47 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:35 p.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:36 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 7:08 p.m. on the 600 block of South Hutton Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 7:43 p.m. on the 700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 7:56 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:11 p.m. on the 4500 block of Mediterranean Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:22 p.m. on the 4700 block of Primavera Drive. A report was taken.

