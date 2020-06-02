CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Rolando Yazzie was arrested at 8:04 p.m. on May 29 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged open container and aggravated DWI.

• Josephine Joe was arrested at 11:58 a.m. on May 29 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 29

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:11 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 3:01 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 7:55 a.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:21 a.m. on the 500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:28 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:17 a.m. on the 700 block of Mesa Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:49 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Old Kirtland Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:15 p.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 4:47 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 5:31 p.m. on the 800 block of East Spruce Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 6:21 p.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:10 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:03 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:35 p.m. on the 6000 block of Melissa Street. A report was taken.

