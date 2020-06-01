CLOSE

The alleged incidents occurred at the B Lounge in Farmington

Story Highlights Tyrone John, 33, is accused of two fourth-degree felony counts of non-residential burglary, a fourth-degree felony count of criminal damage to property and a petty misdemeanor of larceny in two separate cases.

The defendant did not have legal representation on June 1.

He was incarcerated at the county jail as of the morning of June 1.

Tyrone John (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of burglarizing a Farmington bar twice within three days where he allegedly stole alcohol in both cases and fell asleep on a couch in one of the cases.

Tyrone John, 33, is accused of two fourth-degree felony counts of non-residential burglary, a fourth-degree felony count of criminal damage to property and a petty misdemeanor of larceny in two separate cases, according to the criminal complaints.

He allegedly burglarized the B Lounge inside the Brentwood Inn and Garden motel at 600 E. Broadway Ave. on May 26 and May 29, according to court documents.

The defendant did not have legal representation on June 1.

May 26

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. on May 26 to the B Lounge on reports of a burglary, according to the probable cause statement.

A large, two-layered window was broken on the southwest part of the building. The damage to the window was estimated at more than $2,000.

A maintenance man noticed John sleeping on the couch as he investigated the damage. He woke John and tried to speak to him, then the motel called 911.

Bottles of water and ice tea were found open along with a half-empty bottle of alcohol.

According to court documents, John appeared to be intoxicated when taken into custody and questioned by police. He claimed a man opened the door for him and he walked in.

The defendant was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center around 10:42 a.m. on May 26 and was released shortly after 12:30 p.m. on May 28.

May 29

Farmington police were dispatched just after 3 a.m. on May 29 after a man allegedly walked out of a side door of the bar with a bag of liquor bottles, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Broken bottles were found leading away from the business toward a residence across the street on Ivie Street.

The owner told police a rear cleaning closet was left open and a ballroom door was left unlocked at the time. He believed John committed the burglary, after being arrested for a similar crime days earlier.

Eight unidentified bottles of alcohol were taken. Officers reviewed video surveillance and identified John as the suspect.

Officers found John at approximately 5 a.m. in the area of Ivie Street. John denied entering the building because a judge told him to stay away from the business.

When he was told about the video surveillance, he put his head down and shook it, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing on the first case is set for the morning of June 3 and his first appearance on the second case is set for the morning of June 1.

Both cases are in Farmington Magistrate Court. He was incarcerated at the county jail as of the morning of June 1.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/01/man-accused-burglarizing-b-lounge-bar-twice-three-days-farmington-burglary/5309494002/