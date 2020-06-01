CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Malachi Burson was arrested at 4:03 a.m. on May 27 on the 2700 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Tamarah Louie was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on May 27 on the 1700 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Myles Begay was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on May 27 on the 1700 block of Chaco Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Herman Harvey was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on May 27 on the 700 block of Sycamore Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Carlos Perez was arrested at 8 a.m. on May 27 at the intersection of East Main Street and Hudson Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Nelson Russell was arrested at 2:03 p.m. on May 27 on the 1500 block of Robin Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 27

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:38 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of traumatic injuries at 3:42 a.m. on the 200 block of Meadow View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:31 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:59 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at 1:05 p.m. on County Road 7055. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:04 p.m. on the 700 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:04 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 12th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:57 p.m. on the 200 block of West 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:39 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 7:42 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:57 p.m. on the 2800 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

