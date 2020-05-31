CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Defendant charged with firing rifle twice during incident

Story Highlights Johnson Chee, 30, of Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony of aggravated assault

Chee did not have legal representation on May 29.

The defendant was charged on May 21 and sent a court summons to appear on June 10 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — An Arizona man is accused of shooting a male relative in the leg with a rifle during a confrontation at a residence near Waterflow. Court documents say the suspect told police he believed the man was going to hurt him — an account disputed by the person who was shot.

Johnson Chee, 30, of Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony of aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged incident occurred on the night of May 1 at a residence on County Road 6893 in the Waterflow area. A San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective was informed around 8 p.m. of the incident.

The detective spoke to the male relative at San Juan Regional Medical Center that night about the shooting. The man had a gunshot wound on his left leg, a wound which had not been sutured.

He told the detective Chee went to the residence, spoke to him and then exited the residence.

He shut the front door behind Chee, who then allegedly kicked the door multiple times.

The relative said he exited the residence and walked toward Chee, telling him to get off the property.

Chee told police he retrieved the "AR-15 rifle" from his vehicle because he believed his relative was angry and going to attack him, according to the affidavit.

The relative disputed that account, according to court documents.

Chee then allegedly fired a round from the rifle into the ground as a warning shot. Chee and the victim both stated the rifle was pointed at the ground the entire time.

The relative continued to walk toward Chee after the first gunshot was fired and, according to the court document, allegedly raised his hands and grabbed the defendant.

Chee allegedly fired a second round from the rifle toward the ground, striking the victim in the leg. Chee told police he did not know the relative was shot until he fell onto the ground, face down.

Chee then allegedly tended to the relative's wound and called 911. The firearm and spent casings were collected as evidence, according to the affidavit.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

