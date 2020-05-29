CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Naomi Howard was arrested at 7:13 p.m. on May 23 on the 700 block of South Hutton Road for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, following too closely, immediate notice of accidents, accidents involving damage to vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked and vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility.

• Leslie Johnhat was arrested at 11:10 a.m. on May 23 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Harrison Johnhat was arrested at 11:10 a.m. on May 23 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Marco Deal was arrested at 1:05 a.m. on May 23 on the 1400 block of East 23rd Street for alleged open container of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Vernon Tso was arrested at 6:41 a.m. on May 23 at the intersection of Bloomfield Boulevard and Southside River Road for driving while license suspended or revoked and aggravated DUI.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 23

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 12:02 a.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 1:17 a.m. on the 900 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic violence at 7:18 a.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 10:19 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:52 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of La Plata Highway and Coyote Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 3:20 p.m. on the 4300 block of Windsor Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 6:41 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Boulevard and Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:22 p.m. on the 700 block of South Hutton Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:03 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:48 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 11:09 p.m. on the 4000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

