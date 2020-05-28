CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• William Yellow was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on May 22 at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and East Cedar Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, driving while license suspended and open container.

• Justin Garcia was arrested at 5:03 p.m. on May 22 on the 2400 block of East Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, duty upon striking fixtures or other property upon a highway, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility, evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand and failure to obey traffic control legend.

• Felesha Smith was arrested at 6:48 p.m. on May 22 on the 1600 block of West Main Street for alleged driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, battery upon a peace officer - 4th degree felony, child passenger restraint; enforcement, open container (consumption or possession in a motor vehicle) and aggravated 1st-3rd DWI.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 22

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:53 a.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an auto burglary at 7:14 a.m. on the 5900 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:32 a.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:12 a.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:12 a.m. on the 900 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and East Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 3:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:53 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:50 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 6:06 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 9:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:19 p.m. on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

