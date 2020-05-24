CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — A Newcomb man is accused of his seventh DWI charge after his blood alcohol content was measured at more than three times the legal limit for New Mexico.

Steven Frank, 39, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs along with a misdemeanor count of driving while licensed revoked (DWI related) and a petty misdemeanor count of improper display of registration plate, according to the criminal complaint.

Mary Weber, Frank's attorney, did not respond to request for comment.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy was on patrol in the area of Waterflow on U.S. Highway 64 around 12:07 p.m. on May 14 when he saw a blue Honda car that the deputy noticed had an expired vehicle registration.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Valley Trading Post at 3435 U.S. Highway 64. A relative who was one of the passengers in the vehicle said the vehicle registration could not be renewed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Steven Frank (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Frank spoke to the deputy about the traffic stop. The deputy reported that he smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.

The document states that Frank told the deputy he'd stopped drinking alcohol around 1 a.m. and his eyes were watery due to allergies.

The deputy had Frank perform a field-sobriety test, with Frank stating he could not perform the one-legged stand part of the test..

A breathalyzer test indicated that Frank had an 0.265 blood alcohol content. The legal limit in New Mexico is 0.08 BAC. He was arrested and a relative was contacted to drive the vehicle from the scene.

Frank was released on May 15 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of June 4 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

