CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrest

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jerremie Yazzie-Miller was arrested at 6:19 p.m. on May 18 on the 3400 block of East Main Street for alleged false reports or alarms.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 18

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:53 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:48 a.m. on the 2000 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:06 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:55 a.m. on the 700 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:23 a.m. on the 2600 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:30 p.m. at theintersection of Drinen Lane and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Parque Del Norte Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:29 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:52 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:02 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 4:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:12 p.m. on the 800 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 6 p.m. on the 3100 block of Marquette Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:55 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/23/farmington-police-department-blotter-may-18-2020/5243927002/