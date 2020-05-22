CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The injured man was found in a vehicle on Bloomfield Highway

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County woman is accused of severely injuring a man by striking him with her passenger car after she believed he was going to throw an object at her vehicle.

Jeannie Barela, 32, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on May 22.

The investigation was launched by law enforcement around 7:30 p.m. on May 15 when a man was found in a sedan parked in the 2900 block of Bloomfield Highway in Farmington, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The man was found severely injured, but no additional details were listed in the affidavit.

Several people were interviewed at the Farmington Police Department. Those interviews led police to Barela.

She was brought to the police department around 9:50 p.m. on that night.

Barela said she had contact with the victim earlier in the evening, stating he was her ex-boyfriend. She told investigators that she drove the man to a residence somewhere in the county, but no address was listed in the affidavit.

After she parked the car, he allegedly struck her in the face and an argument between them occurred, according to the court document.

Court documents indicate that the alleged victim was not interviewed by police, and the defendant provides the only description of the alleged incident in the affidavit.

Barela said the man exited the vehicle and threw a dumbbell at her car windshield, shattering it.

Jeannie Barela (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

She exited the vehicle and claims the man approached with a knife in hand, and that he went through her purse and took her stimulus check. She claims he took about $1,200 to $1,300.

The court document indicates that the man left the scene, and Barela said she drove around looking for him. She found him walking behind the Hart Valley Fire Station at 100 County Road 3100.

Barela told police she thought Herrera was going to throw something at her window and kill her, so she struck him with the car, the affidavit states.

She did not know which part of the vehicle struck him, if he landed on the hood or if she ran over him, according to court documents. Barela saw the man lying in the road and bleeding badly and he was loaded into the vehicle by Barela, after which she drove to a residence in the 2900 block of Bloomfield Highway.

The document says that she stated she called dispatch, then hid in a shed on the property.

Barela has been booked and released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Her preliminary hearing is set for May 27 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

