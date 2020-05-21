CLOSE

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 17

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of North Browning Parkway and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:24 a.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:33 a.m. on the 800 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:48 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:41 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 2:36 p.m. on the 2700 block of Crescent Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 7:19 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Saint Andrews Drive and Country Club Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:18 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:46 p.m. on the 3800 block of English Road. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. on the 4400 block of Toucan Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:52 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

