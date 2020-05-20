CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 16

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:37 a.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4 a.m. on the 500 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of stolen vehicle at 4:33 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 8:49 a.m. on the 1100 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:09 a.m. on the 800 block of East 24th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:01 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:43 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:44 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Fruitland Highway and Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:43 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:52 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:18 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a harassment at 6:40 p.m. on the 700 block of Sable Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 7:10 p.m. on the 5800 block of Pallas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at 9:32 p.m. on the 1400 block of Bluejay Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a loud music/noise complaint at 9:38 p.m. on the 2500 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

