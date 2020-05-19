CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 15

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:09 a.m. on the 4700 block of Skyhawk Way. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:32 a.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:45 a.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:09 p.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:49 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:28 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a lost/found property at 4:59 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Roberts Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:11 p.m. on the 500 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:25 p.m. on the 2900 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a loud music/noise complaint at 10:50 p.m. on the 300 block of Desert Rose Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 11:19 p.m. on the 500 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

