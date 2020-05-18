CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Nicole Moberly was arrested at 8 p.m. on May 12 on the 800 block of Municipal Drive for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and resisting or obstructing officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 12

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:23 a.m. on the 800 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:01 a.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:01 a.m. on the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:33 a.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 10:28 a.m. on the 2000 block of Springfield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:33 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:51 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:24 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:55 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 8:13 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:13 p.m. on the 2500 block of Apple Lane. A report was taken.

