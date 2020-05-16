CLOSE Sexual assault happens every 92 seconds in the United States. Here's how to get help if you or someone you know is assaulted. Wochit

Law enforcement investigating third possible victim

Story Highlights Matthew Descheeny is accused of raping two teenage girls, making and possessing child pornography and causing a minor to engage in making child pornography.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man remains in jail after being accused of raping two teenage girls after getting his victims intoxicated, and recording one of those alleged incidents on his cell phone.

A district court judge revealed in court documents that law enforcement officers have identified a third possible victim.

Matthew Descheeny, 21, is accused of raping two teenage girls, making and possessing child pornography, causing a minor to engage in making child pornography, sending sexual communication to one of the teens and getting the two teens intoxicated, according to court documents.

In all, Descheeny is faces 10 felony charges across two cases including manufacturing visual medium of sexual exploitation of children, causing or permitting a child to engage in sexual exploitation, possession of visual medium of sexual exploitation and criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree and the second degree, according to the criminal complaints.

Eric Morrow, Descheeny's attorney, said one of the teens misrepresented herself as an older woman to his client. His said his client also thinks the other teen was of legal age and believes "she has not been truthful with the police" about her age.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office investigation was launched on April 8.

Teen describes three incidents

A detective was contacted regarding a possible criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

While examining her daughter's phone, a mother found messages the teen sent to Descheeny which talked about drinking alcohol and being drunk.

Descheeny allegedly sent lewd photos of himself through an Instagram account.

The teen told a detective on April 22 that she had three incidents of "sex" with Descheeny, according to the affidavit.

The defendant is also accused of giving the teen alcohol during one of the incidents.

Matthew Descheeny (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

She said one of the first things she told Descheeny was her age. He claimed he thought she said she was almost 18-years-old.

Descheeny was interviewed by law enforcement.

His answers jumped around as he initially claimed he only had sex once with the teen and did not give her alcohol, according to the affidavit.

The defendant did make one request of law enforcement before the interview ended.

"(Descheeny) made the statement that he would like not to be charged with any crimes," according to court documents.

Electronic devices searched

A search warrant was obtained and executed on April 16 for Descheeny's laptop computer and cell phone.

The search warrant revealed a video of the suspect and another person later identified as a second teen girl, court documents state.

Descheeny said his ex-girlfriend was in the video and claimed she was 18-years-old, stating it was a mistake to have sex with her as they were really drunk.

The detective interviewed the second teen on May 5.

She told the detective she did not remember being raped by Descheeny or him recording her during the incident.

Judge's Order

Descheeny will be held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond, following a May 11 hearing in Aztec District Court.

District Court Judge Daylene Marsh wrote in her order that Descheeny used social media to find alleged victims, allegedly used alcohol to get the teen girls drunk and is also accused of raping them, and that the "weight' of evidence against him was strong.

Marsh also wrote the investigation into Descheeny is still ongoing and law enforcement may have identified a third victim, according to court documents.

The defendant waived his first preliminary hearing on April 30 and his second preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court was postponed to June 9.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

