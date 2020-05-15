CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Xavier Lee was arrested at 1:21 p.m. on May 11 at the intersection of Forrest Place and North Butler Avenue for alleged aggravated DUI, consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages in open containers in a motor vehicle and following too closely.

• Brittany Joe was arrested at 6:44 p.m. on May 11 in the 2600 block of East 20th Street for alleged cruelty to or neglect of a child.

• Brandy Johnson was arrested at 4:02 p.m. on May 11 in the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged battery upon a peace officer, concealing identity, disorderly conduct and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Brianna Smith was arrested at 10:09 a.m. on May 11 in the 2000 block of East 16th Street for alleged aggravated DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked and display of registration plate and temporary permit.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 11

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:45 p.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:42 a.m. on the 500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:17 p.m. on the 2000 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 10:28 a.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 10:36 a.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:46 a.m. on the 200 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 11:49 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 12:26 p.m. on the 3600 block of Majesta Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of East Cedar Street and East Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:31 p.m. on the 400 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:53 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:22 p.m. on the 100 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:01 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 6:39 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 9:53 p.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:53 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

