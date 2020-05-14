CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 10

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:16 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:41 a.m. at the intersection of North Browning Parkway and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:03 a.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted an EMS assist at 11:13 a.m. on the 1300 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:41 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 3:30 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:39 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 6:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an animal complaint/investigation at 8:07 p.m. at the intersection of East 11th Street and Cherry Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:07 p.m. on the 6600 block of Laurie Street. A report was taken.

