Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 9

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 2:13 a.m. on the 1700 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:59 a.m. at the intersection of Troy King Road and Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:25 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 6:50 p.m. on the 1500 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:53 a.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:08 p.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:08 p.m. on the 500 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:18 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:48 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a lost/found property at 6:23 p.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:40 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 7:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:02 p.m. on the 700 block of Sable Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 10:47 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

