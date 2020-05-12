CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrest

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jeremiah Lanier was arrested at 8 p.m. on May 8 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged battery.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 8

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:50 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:55 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:39 a.m. on the 800 block of Deer Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:51 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 3:29 p.m. on the 2300 block of Sage Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 3:59 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:03 p.m. on the 1600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:05 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:26 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 7:40 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 7:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:11 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 9:29 p.m. on the 2800 block of La Napa Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:58 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:03 p.m. on the 600 block of East 17th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:14 p.m. on the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue. A report was taken.

