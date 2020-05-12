CLOSE Sexual assault happens every 92 seconds in the United States. Here's how to get help if you or someone you know is assaulted. Wochit

The defendant was released from the jail on May 7

Story Highlights Sudal Diahkah, 44, of Farmington, is accused of a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration (force or coercion).

Briana Smith, manager of Gym Lou's, told The Daily Times the board which oversees Gym Lou's declined to comment on the criminal investigation.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of May 13 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A man described as a dance instructor at a Farmington gym is accused of raping a teenage girl in April 2019 after bringing her to a dance studio under the pretense of making a dance video.

Farmington resident Sudul Diahkah, 44, is accused of a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration by force or coercion, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant is accused of raping the girl, who is under the age of 18, at the dance studio at Gym Lou's at 410 W. Broadway Ave. on April 14, 2019, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Diahkah did not have legal presentation on May 12.

The Farmington Police Department investigation was launched on April 14, 2019 around 7:19 p.m. when an officer was dispatched to a residence to investigate a report that a girl was raped by her dance instructor earlier in the day.

A detective interviewed the victim later that evening.

The teen told the detective Diahkah drove her to the dance studio earlier in the day to film a dance video. She believed other students would be present, but no one else was there.

The teen and Diahkah went to a small room with a table and other storage items to connect his music player to the speakers.

Diahkah allegedly raped the teen in the back room. She told the detective the incident lasted about 10 minutes.

The teen said she was able to push him away and tried to leave, but the door was locked. She said the defendant unlocked the door and then drove her home.

Diahkah was interviewed that night. He denied having "sexual contact with her." His phone was collected as evidence and a DNA sample was collected.

Security cameras disabled

Gym Lou's manager Briana Smith told police the business has interior video cameras.

When they attempted to access the footage, however, they discovered that the video had been disabled in the dance studio, according to court documents.

Sudul Diahkah (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Smith told police Diahkah had access to the video controls and his key code was used multiple times that evening to access the building and dance studio.

A copy of the access log was provided to police.

Smith told The Daily Times that the board that oversees Gym Lou's declined to comment on the criminal investigation.

DNA testing results reported

Testing done on the girl's rape kit could not eliminate Diahkah as a possible source of male DNA.

The detective on April 14, 2020, received a lab report from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Forensic Laboratories.

The teen girl and Diahkah could not be eliminated as possible contributors to DNA collected from the defendant's clothing.

Diahkah was released on his own recognizance on May 7 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of May 13 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

