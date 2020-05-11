CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man is accused of drug trafficking after a law enforcement investigation into how he shot himself in the leg led to the discovery of bags of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and about $1,300 in cash.

Jaydoun Williams, 19, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.

Williams did not have legal representation on May 11.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation.

A deputy was dispatched around 11:50 p.m. on April 29 to the San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Room when it was reported that a man later identified as Williams had shot himself through the leg.

The injury was later described as surface level damage from a gunshot wound.

The injury allegedly occurred in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station at 4220 U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland, next to the Subway restaurant.

An employee heard a loud bang and saw a blue Ford pickup truck speed away from the scene, according to a court document. A female witness at the emergency room told law enforcement she drove Williams to the hospital in a Hyundai passenger car.

A sergeant got permission to secure a firearm from the vehicle, where he found a glasses case on the vehicle's passenger side floorboard. No gun was found. The document indicated that the sergeant could see a plastic bag and cash sticking out of the case from outside the vehicle.

The top of a syringe was also visible, and cash was found stuffed into the glove box.

About nine grams of meth were found in five bags in the Hyundai along with several syringes, police said, along with a broken glass pipe with white residue and about $1,200 in cash.

The document stated that some of the bills had blood on them.

Williams was interviewed and claimed a rifle accidentally discharged when it fell and hit the dashboard of a truck.

It is noted in the affidavit that Williams' wound was inconsistent with the type of rifle described, as the wound was very large.

Williams also described having a .357 caliber handgun in his possession, which the deputy believed caused the wound.

The defendant denied ownership of the narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Williams was discharged and went with the deputy back to a residence on County Road 3411 near Kirtland.

The deputy searched a pickup truck and Dodge Charger at the residence with Williams' consent. "Countless" used syringes, lighters, a small scale with white residue, a second glass pipe with burnt residue and two glass bongs were found, along with the revolver and ammunition, the court document stated.

A summons was sent to Williams to make his first appearance in Aztec Magistrate Court on May 27.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

