CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrest

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Sudul Diahkah was arrested at 5:41 p.m. on May 6 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Dustin Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 6

• Police responded to a report of commercial breaking and entering at 1:52 a.m. on the 1500 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 3:38 a.m. on the 2300 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 4:43 a.m. on the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 11:03 a.m. on the 1200 block of Camina Vega. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 12:07 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a request for a welfare check at 1:41 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 2:18 p.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a traffic stop at 4:31 p.m. at the intersection of South Auburn Avenue and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:52 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:20 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:34 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:09 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 7:56 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 9:20 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:33 p.m. on the 4700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:15 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/11/farmington-police-department-blotter-may-6-2020/3108775001/