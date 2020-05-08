CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 4

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:12 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 12:32 a.m. on the 300 block of West Nambe Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:26 a.m. on the 2500 block of Finch Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:45 a.m. on the 400 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:28 a.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 10:07 a.m. on the 300 block of La Cuesta Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 12:27 p.m. on the 4300 block of Windsor Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:20 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 4:24 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:18 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 7:12 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:26 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 8:27 p.m. on the 100 block of South Gooding Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery at 8:43 p.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:51 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a trespassing at 11:17 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:22 p.m. on the 2300 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

