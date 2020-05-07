CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Steve Romero Jr. was arrested at 1:41 a.m. on May 3 on the 2700 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 3

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 12:08 a.m. on the 2400 block of Glade Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:41 a.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 3:44 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and Bramble Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 11:47 a.m. on the 5400 block of East Piñon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 12:27 p.m. on the 200 block of Desert Rose Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:52 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 4:57 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 4:59 p.m. on the 500 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 5:48 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:14 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Highway and Andrea Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:04 p.m. on the 1700 block of Yucca Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:21 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:35 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

