One suspect is being held in a Colorado jail

Story Highlights Mark Lindsey, Michael Greer, and Eric Crosby are accused of first-degree murder and other felony charges, according to court documents.

A single wound in Leodis Williams' sternum was described in the affidavit.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed motions to hold Crosby and Lindsey in jail without bond.

Mark Lindsey (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man fatally shot on April 30 may have been involved in an affair with a woman tied to one of the three murder suspects, according to court documents.

Mark Lindsey, 43, of Bloomfield, is accused of a first-degree felony count of murder and a second-degree felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, according to the criminal complaint.

Michael Greer, 28, of Durango, Colorado, and Eric Crosby, ​ 33, of Durango, Colorado, face the same charges as Lindsey and a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence.

The three defendants did not have legal representation on May 6.

Eric Crosby (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The Bloomfield Police Department was dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the 900 block of West Maple Street, according to the eight-page arrest warrant affidavit.

Paramedics and firefighters were trying to revive 51-year-old Leodis Williams, who later died at the scene. Bloomfield police described Williams as a gunshot victim.

Police interviewed multiple people of interest and witnesses, including Lindsey, Crosby, a woman who drove the "getaway" vehicle and three people who were at Williams' residence when the incident occurred.

At least two of the people police interviewed said Williams was having an affair with a woman who was described as married to Lindsey or she as Lindsey's "baby mama."

A woman not charged in the case drove Crosby to pick up Greer in Ignacio, Colorado, and then Lindsey in New Mexico.

Crosby allegedly told Lindsey "you don't have to get out but you have to get in," referring to getting into the vehicle to go to Williams' residence but not having to get out of the vehicle at the residence.

Before going to Williams' residence, Crosby allegedly gave Greer a .22 caliber firearm and Greer placed a blue bandanna over his face.

Greer and Crosby allegedly went up to the residence, looking for Williams. A woman in the residence told police that two men showed up to see Williams.

Williams yelled at the men then the affidavit states either Greer or Crosby told Williams "you don't know who your (expletive) with."

Witnesses told police they heard between two to four gunshots.

Crosby and Greer allegedly ran back to the vehicle then they left the scene.

Three spent casings, two .22 caliber and a .40 caliber, were collected as evidence at the residence along with a DNA swab of blood, a cigarette butt and five cell phones.

The affidavit describes a single wound in Williams' sternum.

Lindsey was dropped off on the south part of Bloomfield along U.S. Highway 550 and Greer was dropped off in Ignacio, Colorado.

Crosby allegedly wanted to "dump" the guns, which were later found off a dirt road near Blanco Road in Aztec.

The female driver and Crosby were taken into custody at that location after allegedly returning to the area.

Lindsey and Crosby are being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

Greer is being held at the La Plata County jail in Durango, Colorado, according to Bloomfield Police Chief David Karst.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed motions to hold Crosby and Lindsey in jail without bond. A hearing on the motions is set for the morning of May 11 in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

