CLOSE

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Victor Ortega was arrested at 11:23 p.m. on May 2 on the 3800 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated 1st-3rd DWI.

• Emanuel Begay was arrested at 8:17 p.m. on May 2 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged resisting or obstructing officer, concealing identity and indecent exposure.

• Susan Mueller was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on May 2 on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive for alleged abuse of 911 calling.

• Vernon Barney was arrested at 3:19 a.m. on May 2 on the 500 block of East Navajo Street for alleged aggravated battery against a household member.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 2

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:29 a.m. on the 500 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:44 a.m. on the 400 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 10:13 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:58 a.m. on the 3100 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:17 p.m. on the 2400 block of Apple Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:23 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 2:46 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 2:46 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a lost/found property at 4:10 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:41 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:28 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:27 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:50 p.m. on the 4300 block of Casa Bonita Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:23 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/06/farmington-police-department-blotter-may-2-2020-arrests-calllogs/5175896002/