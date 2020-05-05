CLOSE

One suspect was arrested by regional drug task force

Wilson was a detention officer until April 21, when the county terminated his employment.

Boyd was released from the county jail on April 6 and is set for a May 14 preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Jeremy Wilson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — Two county jail employees were fired after one was arrested on alleged violent felony charges as the other was arrested by the regional narcotics task force for allegedly bringing in drugs to the jail for inmates.

Jeremy Wilson, 26, and Joshua Boyd, 21, were terminated from their positions at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center in April, according to San Juan County spokesman Devin Neeley.

Wilson faces multiple felony charges for allegedly choking a woman, pointing a rifle at two women and endangering a 2-year-old girl during a domestic violence incident on April 19.

He was arrested that day by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office while wearing body armor and a ballistic helmet at a residence west of Aztec along N.M. Highway 516, according to The Daily Times archives.

Wilson was a detention officer until April 21, when the county terminated his employment.

Boyd is accused of two fourth-degree felony counts of distribution of marijuana and bringing contraband into a jail, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on May 5.

Joshua Boyd (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Boyd was still in his probationary period as a detention officer when he was fired on April 4, Neeley said.

He was arrested on April 3 by members of the Region II Narcotics Taskforce, according to court documents. Comprised of members of local law enforcement agencies, the task force received two tips in March about a correctional officer bringing in narcotics into the county jail. During the investigation, video calls from the jail were reviewed.

The investigators believed, based on their review of video calls, that a jail guard named Josh lived at a mobile home park in San Juan County and was smuggling drugs into the jail that were "dead-dropped" into a washing machine housed in a pickup truck.

Investigators on March 31 conducted surveillance of Boyd's residence. He was observed walking to a pickup truck, then reaching into a washing machine very quickly.

A blue SUV mentioned in jail calls also was found on the property.

It was believed that multiple people were putting drugs in the washing machine for Boyd to smuggle into the jail for inmates.

On April 3, Boyd was observed reaching into the washing machine and retrieving a cigarette pack.

The defendant drove from that residence to the county jail, where a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot.

Boyd was detained and consented to being searched, along with the vehicle. The cigarette pack had marijuana inside.

He later wrote the names of at least 28 inmates at the jail for whom he brought in narcotics.

Boyd was released from the county jail on April 6 and is set for a May 14 preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

