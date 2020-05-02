CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Suspects being investigated for addtional burglaries

FARMINGTON — Police continue to investigate a Farmington man and a teen arrested for allegedly burglarizing six vehicles, and they expect more charges will eventually be filed in connection with other crimes.

The pair were arrested after police went to the area of the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court on April 28 and contacted the adult suspect. Police say a search of the juvenile's home turned up stolen property.

Trey Stanley, 21, and a 16-year-old male are accused of six felony counts of auto burglary, according to a Farmington Police Department press release.

Stanley is also accused of felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor along with a misdemeanor count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and a petty misdemeanor count of retaining stolen property, according to his criminal complaint.

More charges expected

A probationary hold was placed on Stanley, according to court documents. He was on probation for convictions for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse, according to court documents.

Stanley's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of May 6 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Farmington police are investigating the suspects as they may be linked to several other auto burglaries. Detectives are expected to file additional charges, according to a press release.

The adult defendant did not have legal representation on May 1.

Trey Stanley (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Police say suspect was uncooperative

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 2:44 a.m. on April 28 to the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court on reports of people checking car doors.

Stanley was observed walking eastbound on East 30th Street, documents stated. He allegedly threw stolen headphones to the ground and started to run when he saw police.

Officers chased him, detained the defendant and placed him into a patrol vehicle.

He allegedly had two stolen debit cards and a stolen wallet on him when taken into custody.

It was noted in the probable cause statement that Stanley avoided answering most of the questions from police, stating he would not cooperate unless he would be let go.

Officers also went to a residence and contacted the juvenile male suspect. The teen told police he was drunk, and a marijuana pipe was found on him.

Alleged stolen property was found in the teen's room including an Apple laptop computer.

The teen was taken to the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center.

Four addresses are mentioned in the probable cause statement as the criminal complaint only lists the names of victims and their vehicles.

Vehicles in the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court, the 2700 block of Eastridge Court, 2500 block of Rio Vista Way and the 2700 block of Edgecliff Drive were listed as being burglarized.

A victim located off 24th Street is also mentioned, but no additional information was listed.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

